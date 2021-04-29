Chauvin juror on the stress of the trial: "Every day we had to come in and watch a Black man die"https://t.co/NgB5w3rjo7
— Debbie (@Dangchick1) April 28, 2021
One thought on “Over and over”
Republican Senator Tim Scott (SC), “America is not a racist country.”
Uncle Tim Scott represents all that’s wrong with the White Supremacist Republican Party.
Any politician who refuses to recognize, and then acknowledge, that this country’s economic inequalities are rooted in racism, is not only unfit for office, they are also unfit to be called a decent and honest human being.
“Over and over.”
“Down with Republicans!!”