So he just blows smoke out his ass:
Joe Rogan dispenses epidemiological wisdom to his moron army of glibertarian bros:https://t.co/6mPYmFstMV
— Scott Lemieux (@LemieuxLGM) April 29, 2021
So he just blows smoke out his ass:
Joe Rogan dispenses epidemiological wisdom to his moron army of glibertarian bros:https://t.co/6mPYmFstMV
— Scott Lemieux (@LemieuxLGM) April 29, 2021
One thought on “He’s a white man, he can’t admit he doesn’t know something”
The rats dressed up in skunks clothing, a.k.a. the Republican Party, are antithetical to republicanism and reject the democratic process out of hand.
The attitude and philosophy of today’s Republican Party harkens back to the bad old days when the Democratic Party was home to Southern slave owners and secessionists.
The Republican Party of today is filled with racist, bigoted, White Nationalists trading in conspiracy theories and fake news.
Take the token Republican Blackman, Uncle Tim Scott for example.