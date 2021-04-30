No wonder Republicans are freaking out

One thought on "No wonder Republicans are freaking out

  1. The “socialists” in the WH have decided to return to the people some of their stolen loot.
    A process that began with Reagan and seems to have ended with Biden.
    In this case it was Biden’s Relief Bill.

    Next up is the Infrastructure (Jobs) & Tax on the Rich and Corporations Bill.
    To be followed by Biden’s American Families Plan.

    Next year a Medicare For All bill should be enacted.

