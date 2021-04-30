The Trump economic collapse is ending under the Biden/Harris administration's policies and plans & prosperity is increasing.
The U.S. economy grew at a **6.4%** annual rate in the first quarter, which is an incredible clip.#100daysofBiden
— Cali Dreaming NaphiSoc (@NaphiSoc) April 29, 2021
One thought on “No wonder Republicans are freaking out”
The “socialists” in the WH have decided to return to the people some of their stolen loot.
A process that began with Reagan and seems to have ended with Biden.
In this case it was Biden’s Relief Bill.
Next up is the Infrastructure (Jobs) & Tax on the Rich and Corporations Bill.
To be followed by Biden’s American Families Plan.
Next year a Medicare For All bill should be enacted.