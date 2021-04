New @CNN poll has resistance to vaccination dropping **10 points in a month.**

“WILL NOT TRY TO GET VACCINATED”

CNN March poll, on left:

36% overall

57% Republicans

37% 18-34yo

CNN April poll, on right:

26% overall

44% Republicans

31% 18-34yo pic.twitter.com/wiS88v1FEb

— Ian Sams (@IanSams) April 29, 2021