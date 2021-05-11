Darkside attribution is a good move by the FBI. I fully expect Darkside to shortly experience the full extent of IC and DoD precision tactical deterrent capabilities. https://t.co/YsHFi0h2TY
— William Evanina (@BillEvanina) May 10, 2021
One thought on “Pipeline hack”
Why is critical infrastructure with national security implications owned by private, for profit corporations that are listed on the NYSE?
We can thank the free market, Capitalists and their elected lobbyists sitting in Congress for that dangerous situation.