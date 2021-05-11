She seems surprised

I still remember that time she told everyone there was no threat to workers from the dust at the WTC pile. Oops!

"There's now just a fealty within the Republican party that has nothing to do with policy," says fmr. New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman.

"It's all about how loyal you are to Donald Trump. And that means 100% buy-in to this fake story about the elections was stolen." pic.twitter.com/YfEYiTC6CR

— CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) May 10, 2021