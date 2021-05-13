Honestly, if Dems can get this plus anti-gerrymandering protections, they should take it and celebrate because it would be a huge win. https://t.co/dlBUjycchI
— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) May 12, 2021
One thought on “Ray of hope?”
If the Democrats ‘can’t’ get this plus gerrymandering then they’re not worth a bucket of warm spit.