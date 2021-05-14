Surprise!

~ susie

Published by susie

One thought on “Surprise!

  1. The Heritage Foundation has been receiving lots of money from the Koch’s for a long time.

    The Heritage Foundation is part of the feedback loop, along with the Federalist Society and other anti-democratic groups, which supply the “Big Lie” Party’s propaganda outlets FOX, Newsmax and OAN with lies, distortions and conspiracy theories.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *