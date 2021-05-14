Joe Manchin just proposed a really aggressive voting rights bill that goes well beyond the bill that Democratic leaders are pushing.https://t.co/uES8dbXdsm
— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) May 13, 2021
Joe Manchin just proposed a really aggressive voting rights bill that goes well beyond the bill that Democratic leaders are pushing.https://t.co/uES8dbXdsm
— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) May 13, 2021
2 thoughts on “Twist”
Manchin expects exactly how many Republicans to vote for his bill?
If the answer is zero, will Manchin then agree to end the filibuster to get his bill through the Senate?
If something seems too good to be true…….
Neither Manchin nor Sinema can be trusted.
I’ll believe it when I see it.