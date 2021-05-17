Just 12 People Are Behind Most Vaccine Hoaxes On Social Media, Research Shows https://t.co/e5YuQ4AJJl
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) May 16, 2021
Just 12 People Are Behind Most Vaccine Hoaxes On Social Media, Research Shows https://t.co/e5YuQ4AJJl
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) May 16, 2021
2 thoughts on “Let’s yell at them”
That’s about the same number of people who began the “Big Lie” about a stolen election.
They were the coup plotters.
Trump, Stone, the Flynn brothers, Bannon, etc.
Cut their tongues out