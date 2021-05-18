I will go to my grave with the belief that health care and prisons should not be for profithttps://t.co/DboBORzLqo
— scoutprime (@scoutprime) May 17, 2021
One thought on “Blood from stones”
On a related health care issue, and the main reason that the conservatives and the Evangelical Christians will never support Medicare For All, abortion is again in the news.
The latest dust up over a Supreme Court ruling that won’t come until next year, is a manufactured distraction.
The Mississippi law is identical to a Texas law that was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2016.
The anti-choice forces believe that the three anti-choice Trump appointees will “see the light” and reverse the courts 2016 decision.
That won’t happen
Trumps appointees aren’t that politically stupid and neither is John Roberts.
6-3 against.