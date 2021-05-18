One thought on “Blood from stones

  1. On a related health care issue, and the main reason that the conservatives and the Evangelical Christians will never support Medicare For All, abortion is again in the news.
    The latest dust up over a Supreme Court ruling that won’t come until next year, is a manufactured distraction.

    The Mississippi law is identical to a Texas law that was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2016.

    The anti-choice forces believe that the three anti-choice Trump appointees will “see the light” and reverse the courts 2016 decision.

    That won’t happen
    Trumps appointees aren’t that politically stupid and neither is John Roberts.
    6-3 against.

