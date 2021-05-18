It's not normal for taxpayers to still be paying for the former president's son-in-law's travel.
But Jared Kushner is still racking up thousands on taxpayers' dime.https://t.co/G3k69CRWmd
— Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) May 17, 2021
One thought on “Grifters gotta grift”
As Ten Bears would say “cut his tongue out.”
Or not.