  1. January 6 was a specific and unique event in American History. JFK assassination. 9-11.

    “The successful revolutionary is a statesman, the unsuccessful one is a criminal.”
    Erich Fromm, 1941. (Fromm, a Jew, fled Nazi Germany in the early ’30s.)

    Trump is a criminal.

    The “Big Lie” Party already knows that that Trump is a criminal.
    The January 6 commission will reveal just how big a criminal Trump really is.
    Any Republican who had a hand in bringing about the events of January 6 will also be ferreted out as the criminals they are. (Hawley, Cruz)
    “Big Lie” Kevin and Moscow Mitch are scared to death about a January 6 commission exposing the “Big Lie” Party for the criminal enterprise that it is.

    As Baretta always said, “If you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime.”

