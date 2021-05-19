Wait, isn't this exactly the same game that Mitch McConnell played on impeachment? Suggesting he was open to a conviction to get press accounts to depict him as open minded, before doing what we all knew he would do? https://t.co/99gRfimaWV
One thought on “Sure, Mitch”
January 6 was a specific and unique event in American History. JFK assassination. 9-11.
“The successful revolutionary is a statesman, the unsuccessful one is a criminal.”
Erich Fromm, 1941. (Fromm, a Jew, fled Nazi Germany in the early ’30s.)
Trump is a criminal.
The “Big Lie” Party already knows that that Trump is a criminal.
The January 6 commission will reveal just how big a criminal Trump really is.
Any Republican who had a hand in bringing about the events of January 6 will also be ferreted out as the criminals they are. (Hawley, Cruz)
“Big Lie” Kevin and Moscow Mitch are scared to death about a January 6 commission exposing the “Big Lie” Party for the criminal enterprise that it is.
As Baretta always said, “If you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime.”