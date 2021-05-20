Michigan Judge Flatly Rejects 'Last of the Lawsuits Attempting to Undermine Democracy' in Big Loss for Trump Fans Who Believed an Audit Would Show Fraud || By Colin Kalmbacher https://t.co/kxk8eRJcDb
— SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) May 19, 2021
One thought on “Raining on their MAGA picnic”
“Big Lie” McCarthy, Moscow Mitch, and anybody supporting traitor Trumps “Big Lie” Party is unsalvageable politically.
The exalted, cult-master Trump and his “Big Lie” Party are a threat to America.
An existential threat.
The supporters of traitor Trumps “Big Lie” Party are liars and thieves who will cheat and steal to get elected and then remain in power.