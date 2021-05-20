Pelosi says GOP leaders 'afraid of truth' for opposing Jan. 6 commission vote https://t.co/GC0Y5jtLw4
— Daniel Lopez (@4danlopez) May 20, 2021
One thought on “Passes the House”
If the Senate won’t end the filibuster (Manchin, Sinema) and 10 Republican Senators refuse to vote for establishing the commission, then Pelosi will be forced to set up a Benghazi-style House inquiry into the events of January 6.
The “Big Lie” Party is corrupt, corrupt, corrupt.