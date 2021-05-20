One thought on “Passes the House

  1. If the Senate won’t end the filibuster (Manchin, Sinema) and 10 Republican Senators refuse to vote for establishing the commission, then Pelosi will be forced to set up a Benghazi-style House inquiry into the events of January 6.
    The “Big Lie” Party is corrupt, corrupt, corrupt.

