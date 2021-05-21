President Biden announces Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told him Israel has agreed to a "mutual, unconditional ceasefire to begin in less than two hours.”
He says: “The Egyptians have now informed us that Hamas and the other groups in Gaza have also agreed.” pic.twitter.com/QUuj4royxt
— The Recount (@therecount) May 20, 2021
Israel approves cease-fire to end 11-day battle with Hamas https://t.co/LjJNmisFKp
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) May 20, 2021
One thought on “Fingers crossed”
This just in: Republicans willing to negotiate in good faith.
Don’t cross those fingers too hard, might do yourself harm …