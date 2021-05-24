Awful May 24, 2021May 23, 2021 ~ susie 0shares Share Tweet Pin The poor, the rich: In a sick India, all are on their own https://t.co/9FOR3oRnUO — Daniel Lopez (@4danlopez) May 23, 2021 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Awful”
Brazil’s Bolsonaro and India’s Modi are “friends of Trump.”
The worst performing countries in protecting their populations from the ravages of Covid-19 have been Trump of United States, Bolsonaro of Brazil, and Modi of India in that order.
Why of course.