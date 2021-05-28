I guess that’s one way to take more years onto his sentence, amirite?
Florida Man @mattgaetz, talking about Silicon Valley canceling conservatives says "We have a 2nd amendment in this country and I THINK WE HAVE AN OBLIGATION TO USE IT!" pic.twitter.com/FFEWnyEF0o
— KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) May 27, 2021
There is another elected member of the “Big Lie” Party in Florida who is even more corrupt and crazy then Gaetz is.
Anthony Sabatini is an elected representative of the Florida House from the 32nd District.
Sabatini is a very close friend of Gaetz.