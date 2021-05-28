My brain has no idea how to even begin to process this. pic.twitter.com/KwGVqrJLq7
— KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) May 28, 2021
One thought on “Fecking c*nt”
20% of Americans have been successfully brainwashed by FOX, Newsmax, OAN and right wing radio into believing in fantasies.
20% of Americans have been convinced that the United States is being controlled by “Satan worshipping, pedophiles.”
23% of those belonging to the “Big Lie” Party, buy into QAnon’s many conspiracy theories.
For example the one that claims that “Satan worshipping, pedophiles control the United States.”
FOX, Newmax, OAN and right wing radio are not only anti-American and un-American, but they are a clear and present danger to the ‘United’ States of America.