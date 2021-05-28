"This is a completely amoral calculus. And it is the same one Republicans have been making since 2015," says @chrislhayes on the GOP opposing the Jan. 6 commission to cover for Trump. pic.twitter.com/2y7Gvg6Dqq
One thought on “Opaque”
The “Big Lie” Party is “100%” behind the investigation into the origins of Covid-19 so that they can blame the Communist Chinese Party for all of Trumps failures.
The “Big Lie” Party is “100%” opposed to investigating the January 6 attempted coup because it will hurt them politically when it is shown that individual members of the “Big Lie” Party supported and participated in the attempted coup on January 6.
The “Big Lie” Party can always be counted on to do what’s in their own self interest even when their actions are destructive to America.