Ha, ha! June 1, 2021May 31, 2021 ~ susie

my god, it's a trifecta pic.twitter.com/yYYJ2psK11

— beth (@bethbourdon) May 31, 2021
One thought on “Ha, ha!”
To not recognize a picture of Oswald shows just how shallow the rights knowledge really is.
Dan Abrams has a new book out that nobody should read because it’s filled with nonsense and stupidity.
He calls it “Kennedy’s Avenger.”
Abrams explains that the only reason Ruby killed Oswald was because he was mad at him for killing Kennedy. (Insert laughter here)
Ruby was a button man for the mob for all of his adult life and Bobby Kennedy was going after the mob in a big way.
“Cut off the head and the snake dies.”