One thought on “Ha, ha!

  1. To not recognize a picture of Oswald shows just how shallow the rights knowledge really is.

    Dan Abrams has a new book out that nobody should read because it’s filled with nonsense and stupidity.
    He calls it “Kennedy’s Avenger.”
    Abrams explains that the only reason Ruby killed Oswald was because he was mad at him for killing Kennedy. (Insert laughter here)
    Ruby was a button man for the mob for all of his adult life and Bobby Kennedy was going after the mob in a big way.
    “Cut off the head and the snake dies.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *