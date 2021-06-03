Wondering if Rep. Nancy Mace has caught the scoundrel with her handwriting who graffitied her sidewalk… did they steal the spray paint on her counter, I wonder?https://t.co/YkNNbLcyaV
— Karoli 🇺🇸 (@Karoli) June 2, 2021
Two of the most dangerous families in America are the Sackler’s and the Mercer’s.
The Sackler families net worth is $10.8+ billion.
The family resides in both the US and England.
They have close ties to Netanyahu, the Likud Party, and Trump.
The Sackler’s made their billions by addicting millions of Americans to Oxycodone and Fentanyl.
The Mercer families net worth is $2+ billion.
They have close ties to Netanyahu, the Likud Party, and Trump.
The Mercer’s still have, or once had, a controlling interest in Breitbart, Cambridge Analytica, Black Cube, Renaissance Tech, and other Fascist, reactionary groups such as QAnon.
The Mercer’s are responsible for the rise of Trump, Boris Johnson, Nigel Farage, Brixit, and the Fascist, Populism sweeping Europe today.
Today’s dysfunctional America can be laid at the feet of the Mercer’s, the Sackler’s and other criminal oligarch’s whose religion is autocracy.