NEW: I spoke with Nick Wallace, the student who is not allowed to graduate from Stanford Law next week because a top member of the school's Federalist Society chapter issued a formal complaint against him for making fun of FedSoc. https://t.co/gtrIlUfFOd @Slate
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) June 2, 2021
I love that Stanford Law School had to consult with legal counsel to determine that obviously satirical speech is protected by the First Amendment. https://t.co/QzMhPyTVlL
— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) June 3, 2021