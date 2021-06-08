Manchin is now holding out hope for GOP support to beef up the VRA.
But the only Senate R who backs it, Lisa Murkowski, reminded me recently that she'd been unable to attract another GOP co-sponsor in the 6 yrs since the bill was first introduced.https://t.co/PHEDso3xiZ
— Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) June 7, 2021
"Time to call Manchin’s bluff":https://t.co/YOsVd9pIZl
— RonSupportsYou (@RonSupportsYou) June 7, 2021
Democratic Senator Chris Coons (Del) is not to be trusted.
The reason that we can’t have nice things is because of Democrat Joe Manchin.
With Joe Manchin in the Democratic Party the party is in the minority.
Without Joe Manchin in the party the party is in the minority.
Joe Manchin will be in office until 2024 unless Joe Biden, and Democratic rank-and-file intervene on the people’s behalf.
Joe Manchin should be investigated. Throughly.
Joe Manchin sold his soul to the “almighty dollar” long ago.