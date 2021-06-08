So odd

~ susie

susie

So odd

  1. Democratic Senator Chris Coons (Del) is not to be trusted.

    The reason that we can’t have nice things is because of Democrat Joe Manchin.

    With Joe Manchin in the Democratic Party the party is in the minority.
    Without Joe Manchin in the party the party is in the minority.

    Joe Manchin will be in office until 2024 unless Joe Biden, and Democratic rank-and-file intervene on the people’s behalf.
    Joe Manchin should be investigated. Throughly.

    Joe Manchin sold his soul to the “almighty dollar” long ago.

