BREAKING: Police did not clear Lafayette Park area so former Pres. Trump could hold "Bible" photo op, according to a new watchdog report. https://t.co/JGdF0MhzW5
— ABC News (@ABC) June 9, 2021
This page says law enforcement was informed between 3-5 pm that Trump was coming to Lafayette Park that afternoon. I’m perplexed by the conclusion that the actions and timing weren’t related. Perplexed is the wrong word- I’m laughing at it. pic.twitter.com/6a2mTERwWw
— Armando (@ArmandoNDK) June 9, 2021
2 thoughts on “Bullshit”
Doesn’t all of this have the flavor of an ongoing coup?
Lately what ails the “Big Lie” Party—all of their bullshit— seems to be infecting the Democratic Party.
Nobody seems to want to know nothin’.
Where is the January 6 Attempted Coup Commission?
You mean you doubt the word of a Trump flunky – I mean appointee?
So do I.