O.K. Corral

Kremlin propagandists hope that Biden will meet with Putin in Helsinki, since they have such fond memories of Trump's fiasco there. They also hope to flood the venue with Russian & pro-Russian reporters, who will "destroy" and "humiliate" Biden "as he stands next to the killer." pic.twitter.com/MlqkMbwFuN

— Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) April 14, 2021