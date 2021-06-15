Remember Enron?

~ susie

And Texas leaders bragging the California energy crisis could never happen in their state? Looks like they can’t handle winter OR summer there:

Published by susie

One thought on “Remember Enron?

  1. Privatization.
    Privatized utility companies produce profits, but little in the way of reinvestment into upgrades and new equipment.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *