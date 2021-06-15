Remember Enron?

And Texas leaders bragging the California energy crisis could never happen in their state? Looks like they can’t handle winter OR summer there:
⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: Emergency Officials are asking all Texas residents to reduce electricity use immediately#Texas l #US
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is fearing possible power outages as a heat wave moves through. Residents are asked to keep thermostats above 78°. pic.twitter.com/dSJcV5jpsA
Privatization.
Privatized utility companies produce profits, but little in the way of reinvestment into upgrades and new equipment.