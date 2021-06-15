The Ohio Senate added to its budget proposal a provision requiring the state to cut off food stamp assistance for poor Ohioans if their households save up $2,250 or more https://t.co/gxFRsZrDbd #10TV
— 10TV (@10TV) June 14, 2021
One thought on “Ohio: Still the new Florida”
29% of Ohioans say that they are Evangelical Christians and almost all of them claim to be Trump supporters.
Evangelical Christians are about to don the cloak of Fascism.
16,00o mostly Southern, white, men of Baptist persuasion will gather next week in Nashville for a meeting.
They intend to hand the Evangelical Christian movement over to Trump and the “Big Lie” Party lock, stock and smoking gun.