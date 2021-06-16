One thought on “Do it, Chuck

  1. A filibuster-proof infrastructure bill can be passed using the reconciliation process.
    That’s the same process that the Democrats used to pass Biden’s Covid relief bill 3 months ago with zero “Big Lie” Party votes.
    The infrastructure bill should cost about $2.2 trillion and include a tax increase on the rich and corporations.
    Joe Manchin is the only person Schumer has to convince to go along with what the American people are demanding be done immediately.

