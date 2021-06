This month “results” from the sham AZ audit are set to be announced. There is an entire MAGA ecosystem prepping to boil over.

Meanwhile Mitch & McCarthy’s plan is the same as their disastrous actions before 1/6. Humor it & hope it goes away.

My latest: https://t.co/fgvFyJysff

— Tim Miller (@Timodc) June 15, 2021