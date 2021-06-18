Dark money is still trying to stop any attempt to seriously deal with climate disaster:
"An unrelenting drought and record heat have pushed the water supply at Northern California's Lake Oroville to deplete to 'alarming levels,' which will likely force the first-ever closure of the Edward Hyatt Power Plant since it opened in 1967."https://t.co/sLeN07B073
— Tom Sullivan (@BloggersRUs) June 17, 2021
One thought on “Meanwhile, still fighting climate change”
Climate change is one of the major reasons that the “Big Lie” Party refuses to back any legislation on infrastructure coming from the Democrats.
Biden’s $2.2 trillion infrastructure bill had plenty of money to begin to transition the US economy away from relying on fossil fuels and towards relying on renewable energy sources.
The puny infrastructure bills offered by the “Big Lie” Party have no climate change money in them.
Big business runs the “Big Lie” Party and one of the biggest businesses is Big Oil.