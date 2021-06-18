Tourists

~ susie

Published by susie

One thought on “Tourists

  1. Where is the House Select Committee tasked with investigating the January 6 attempted coup?
    Why are the House Democrats dragging their feet on setting up this committee?
    Does Pelosi have more important things to do like taking her two week vacation beginning July 2?
    WTF folks??

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *