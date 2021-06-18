NEW: Justice Dept. just released horrifying new footage from 1/6. Feds say this is ex-NYPD officer Thomas Webster (red jacket) wielding a flagpole, rushing at police & tackling a cop to the ground. DOJ released this after legal action by CNN and other outlets. (warning: explicit) pic.twitter.com/yf7DQQFMWr
— Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) June 17, 2021
One thought on “Tourists”
Where is the House Select Committee tasked with investigating the January 6 attempted coup?
Why are the House Democrats dragging their feet on setting up this committee?
Does Pelosi have more important things to do like taking her two week vacation beginning July 2?
WTF folks??