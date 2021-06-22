Democrats will introduce federal legislation to combat GOP-backed election subversion provisions pushed at the state level. The bill is likely to wrapped into the For The People Act at some point. https://t.co/FxOal5Ng5n
— Paul Blumenthal (@PaulBlu) June 21, 2021
One thought on “How does it pass?”
Kyrsten Sinema is a dope.
If a Senate rule can be changed or eliminated by a simple majority, then it can be reinstated by a simple majority.
Why is Krysten Sinema fighting so hard to ensure that every piece of Democratic legislation that’s proposed will be obstructed to death by Moscow Mitch and the “Big Lie” Party?
Sinema’s lack of critical thinking skills has led her into a grotesque partnership with Moscow Mitch that will help the “Big Lie” Party in its effort to obstruct all of Biden’s legislation and possibly make him a “half-term president.”
Great job Krysten.