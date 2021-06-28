I’m glad I don’t drive a one.@Toyota has given $55,000 to 37 GOP objectors this year. What company in their right mind gives donations to any Republican in Congress who voted against certifying the election? #ONEV1 #FreshVoicesRise #wtpBLUE #wtpEarth https://t.co/xTjTpsKNEH
2 thoughts on “No, Toyota, no”
“All elections are local.”
Once upon a time elections all may have been local, but looking at the contributions that Koch Industries, AT$T, Cigna and Toyota have made and it appears that all elections have now been nationalized.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has raised $28.7 million dollars since the February CPAC event.
$15 million of it came from out of state. He is running for reelection in 2022. Nothing local about that.
I used to drive one, but I never will again. The Japanese used to be very conscious of American public opinion, I guess with fascists roaming the halls of congress they don’t give a shit