No, Toyota, no

~ susie

Published by susie

2 thoughts on “No, Toyota, no

  1. “All elections are local.”
    Once upon a time elections all may have been local, but looking at the contributions that Koch Industries, AT$T, Cigna and Toyota have made and it appears that all elections have now been nationalized.

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has raised $28.7 million dollars since the February CPAC event.
    $15 million of it came from out of state. He is running for reelection in 2022. Nothing local about that.

  2. I used to drive one, but I never will again. The Japanese used to be very conscious of American public opinion, I guess with fascists roaming the halls of congress they don’t give a shit

