Kevin McCarthy may appoint Marjorie Taylor Greene to select committee on Trump's Jan. 6 insurrection https://t.co/mg2SW9EdJC. Are you frigging’ kidding me???
— TampaGreen (@renate1946) June 26, 2021
2 thoughts on “Foxes guarding henhouse”
Traitor Trump kicked off his “Grievance Tour” on Saturday in Ohio with the promise of more appearances to come.
His adoring Evangelical Christian and other cultist fans hung on his every lie and fake conspiracy theory.
What’s dangerous and un-American about all of this is the fact that the leadership of the Big Lie Party condones all of Trumps lies and baseless conspiracy theories for political purposes.
The Big Lie Party is nothing more then a collection of reactionary Fascists hell bent on turning our democratic republic into an autocracy with traitor Trump as its titular head.
Could be of value to Operation Just Let Them Speak