"It's not downplaying it, it's not whitewashing it. It's an out and out lie about what happened that day. He understands that Jan. 6th insurrection is not politically advantageous for his party, so he's decided to lie," Officer Fanone says about Rep. Clyde https://t.co/nuE2R4unAF

— MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 27, 2021