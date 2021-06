Meanwhile l’m dealing with the fallout yesterday from the Fox News aggression and from Gov DeSantis. I’m not a government employee and not contracted with cable news networks: when they go after me, it’s just me, Ann, my adult kids, including Rach with special needs, and the cat https://t.co/ZWpduGji00

— Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) June 26, 2021