Donald Rumsfeld, the man who engineered the selling of chemical weapons to Saddam Hussein, and then who participated in the destruction of Iraq, has been recalled by the devil. pic.twitter.com/BPc0ThYPcv
— Vijay Prashad (@vijayprashad) June 30, 2021
I'll always remember Rumsfeld for his part in the horrible response to Hurricane Katrina some of which is chronicled in article belowhttps://t.co/bZ1HFVGMgD
— scoutprime (@scoutprime) June 30, 2021
Just a reminder that Donald Rumsfeld pioneered the tactic of conservatives projecting fascism onto their political opposition while engendering it within their own ranks.https://t.co/VLeMGBtnQH
— David Neiwert (@DavidNeiwert) June 30, 2021
Damn, George Packer can write. https://t.co/ltDcmWYNHM
— Adrienne LaFrance (@AdrienneLaF) July 1, 2021
bill cosby is free / donald rumsfeld is dead pic.twitter.com/7Ae1tXfizL
— Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) June 30, 2021
One thought on “Goodbye, Don”
“Since barbarism has its pleasures it naturally has its apologists.” Santayana, 1906