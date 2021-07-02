Michael Cohen tells Allen Weisselberg to 'smarten up' flip on Trump: His 9 lives are done — there's no way anybody's getting out of it https://t.co/Z3hYiHRp2v
— Raw Story (@RawStory) July 1, 2021
One thought on “Give it up, Allen”
It’s now obvious to everyone that,
Trump is a crook,
Trumps children are crooks,
His wife is a crook,
Everyone who now works for, or once worked for, Trump is a crook,
and everybody Trump knows personally is a crook.
Does any of that matter to Trumps supporters?
Or do they believe that it’s just another load of fake facts reported to us by the fake news media?
If they think that it’s all a load of crap, then it’s because FOX, Newsmax and OAN told them that it was.