"The League of Women Voters of Kansas and other nonprofits are suspending voter registration drives for fear of criminal prosecution under a new state law." https://t.co/s86EPmMF8k
— Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) July 1, 2021
2 thoughts on “This is America”
Yes, this is the Big Lie Party’s America.
More success. Dems supported shutting down Acorn based on a made up scandal, heading for cover again to kill an organization that benefited them by reaching out to low income communities with voter registration. Such courage. They’ll probably sign on to shutting down the League of Women Voters, as they are obviously in league with Russia to promote voter fraud.
Not really. But what is often missed is the extent to which Dem cowardice enables the Repub agenda.