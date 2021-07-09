One thought on “Frail and delicate flowers

  1. According to the Capitalist Conservatives who hate Trumps guts and are looking for a new political party to join, New York’s Eric Adams is “the new face of the Democratic Party.”

    Not only isn’t that true, but it’s preposterous.

    Eric Adams is a very, very lucky man, who sobs easily, and doesn’t have his shit together.
    His political chances beyond being mayor are extremely limited.
    Adams is a lot like Biden who talks about “Covid-19 passports” and going “door-to-door” administering shots.

    But we are where we are, and that’s in a much better place then we were in when Trump was the president.

