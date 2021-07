My latest: Settlement reached after hotline seen in 'Orange Is the New Black' was shut down

DHS and ICE agreed to provide uninterrupted access to the National Immigration Detention Hotline for at least 5 years + pay $100,970 to resolve plaintiff's claims. https://t.co/w4xrrBPpN1

— Nicole Acevedo (@Nicolemarie_A) July 8, 2021