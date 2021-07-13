ON PLANE TO DC: Texas Democratic lawmakers are leaving state to break quorum to stop Republican voting bill. Veteran Capitol observers say this is unchartered territory. Photo from Democrat on the plane. https://t.co/YOuOMb0A2m pic.twitter.com/abWoARvFIC

The Democrats in the Texas legislature get paid $7,200 per year.

They have spouses, children, and homes they left behind when they came to Washington today.

They’re putting their lives on hold to protect the voting rights of every American. They need Congress to do the same. pic.twitter.com/hw8JS2ikhd

— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) July 13, 2021