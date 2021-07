Time for Dems to go on offense in the culture wars. Ask why Republicans think our cadets are snowflakes who must be shielded from hard historical truths and why they won't endure a tiny vaccine pinprick to protect friends' and neighbors' lives. New piece:https://t.co/IQXG5aIkFw

— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) July 12, 2021