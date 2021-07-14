Excellent piece. Tucker is a fraud but a dangerous one mainstreaming hate. https://t.co/pUxa37Vf46
— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) July 13, 2021
One thought on “The poser”
Although Carlson is among the worst of the on-air liars and fear mongers and FOX is the original propaganda outlet of the Big Lie Party, some of the entertainers on the other Big Lie Party propaganda outlets, Newsmax and OAN, are far more malicious and dangerous.