Wishing it mattered

I just wish it mattered. I wish I could see it changing minds, if only the minds of Senators Joe Manchin and Kirsten Sinema and their stubborn devotion to the filibuster—a word, I should note, that did not pass the president’s lips on Tuesday. https://t.co/yuTY4WJxA2

— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) July 13, 2021