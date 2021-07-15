New: @CarolLeonnig @PhilipRucker report in new book that Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Milley was so shaken Trump and his allies might attempt a coup or take other dangerous measures that Milley and others informally planned for different ways to stop Trump https://t.co/7hkXOYJlqI
2 thoughts on “Yeah, we know”
January 6 was an attempted coup.
Trump succeeded in planning and executing his coup even though his coup failed.
It was only pure luck that saved the country from Trumps coup being successful.
Or was it?
Wouldn’t it have been grand if he’s just shot the orange buffoon.