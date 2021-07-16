“In August 2018, [Senator] Nelson blew the whistle on Russia’s breach of Florida voter registration systems, which the DHS (led by Republican Kirstjen Nielsen) and FBI (led by Republican Christopher Wray) had concealed from the public.” By @jennycohn1 https://t.co/90qvh0CUks
One thought on “Speaking of Russian assets”
There was an attempted coup on January 6.
Liz Cheney is aware of that fact.
On Jan. 6 while trapped in the Capitol building with Republican Representative Jim Jordan (Ohio) Liz Cheney screamed at him, “You fucking did this.”
It wouldn’t be surprising to learn that Liz Cheney knows the name of every one of the coup plotters still sitting in congress.
Republican Jim Jordan obviously, Mo Brooks (AL), Paul Gosar (AZ), Josh Hawley (MO), Ted Cruz (TX), Scott Perry (PA), Louie Gohmert (TX), and others in the Freedom Caucus including Ron DeSantis (FL).
These seditionist traitors should all be imprisoned.