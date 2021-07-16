Speaking of Russian assets

~ susie

Published by susie

One thought on “Speaking of Russian assets

  1. There was an attempted coup on January 6.

    Liz Cheney is aware of that fact.
    On Jan. 6 while trapped in the Capitol building with Republican Representative Jim Jordan (Ohio) Liz Cheney screamed at him, “You fucking did this.”

    It wouldn’t be surprising to learn that Liz Cheney knows the name of every one of the coup plotters still sitting in congress.

    Republican Jim Jordan obviously, Mo Brooks (AL), Paul Gosar (AZ), Josh Hawley (MO), Ted Cruz (TX), Scott Perry (PA), Louie Gohmert (TX), and others in the Freedom Caucus including Ron DeSantis (FL).

    These seditionist traitors should all be imprisoned.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *