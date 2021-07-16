I know so many people who are grateful today. It is such an enormous relief to so many parents, and I remember what it’s like to have nothing left over — or not enough:
Starting today, American families will receive monthly payments up to $300 per child from the Child Tax Credit.
This is a historic day in America. pic.twitter.com/rj4CUNGdZQ
— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 15, 2021
Today is a historic day for our country. Because beginning this morning, nearly all working families started receiving their first tax cut payment from the Child Tax Credit of up to $300 per child.
Help is here with the American Rescue Plan.
— President Biden (@POTUS) July 15, 2021
To give you a sense of how transformative the expanded Child Tax Credit is: It’s going to spur the largest-ever one-year decrease in child poverty in American history.
— President Biden (@POTUS) July 15, 2021
First day of the new Child Tax Credit https://t.co/OW0OD9xcrS pic.twitter.com/Vi9vbNuEIg
— Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) July 15, 2021
When you get your Child Tax Credit payment, just remember:
Every single Republican in Congress voted against it. pic.twitter.com/7MwmsrIGVP
— Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) July 15, 2021