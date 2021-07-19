The dirty hippies were right

when Mann-Ornstein called GOP the source of dysfunction, conservative editor Bill Kristol thought "there are kooks, but c'mon" – Boehner/Romney were top leaders

Since:

Boehner fled Congress

Romney got ostracized

Kristol's anti-Trump magazine went busthttps://t.co/6gNKSgWlk5

— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) May 23, 2021